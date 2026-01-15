MACC to propose charging several officers in military probe

MACC chief Azam Baki declined to reveal the number of procurement contracts being investigated or the magnitude of the probe, saying he did not want to sensationalise the matter.

PUTRAJAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is expected to propose criminal charges against several senior officers following investigations into a top armed forces officer and a cartel linked to army procurement contracts.

MACC chief Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency will propose charges for “one or two officers” involved in the first probe, and “at least two” in the second.

“We will submit all completed investigation files to the prosecution next Monday. If there are charges to be brought, I will inform the media.

“It also depends on the deputy public prosecutor. They may identify other associates to face charges for their role as accomplices,” he said at a press conference at the MACC headquarters here today.

Azam, however, declined to disclose the number of procurement contracts involved or the scale of the probe, saying he did not wish to sensationalise the matter.

“What is important for the time being is that by Monday, the primary investigations will be completed,” he said.

Azam said MACC’s probe into the procurement contracts cartel was particularly sensitive, not only due to the large sums involved but also the seniority of the officers implicated.

He said MACC has so far recorded 30 witness statements in its probe into the senior armed forces officer, and arrested 27 contractors to assist in the investigation.

According to Azam, MACC has to date seized assets totalling RM11.4 million – including RM4.4 million in cash and RM1.4 million in foreign currencies – as well as gold in the form of bullion, medallions and dinar coins worth around RM2.6 million.

MACC has also frozen 75 company accounts worth a total of RM32.5 million.

“All the cash was seized at a residence in Kuala Lumpur and another in Besut, Terengganu,” he said.

In the procurement contracts probe, Azam said MACC has seized RM1.3 million in cash, RM721,000 in foreign currencies and 66 gold plates worth a total of RM1.7 million. It has also frozen bank accounts worth a total of RM4.7 million.