PAS Youth calls for greater focus on Islamic values in armed forces

Investigations are underway into an alleged procurement tender cartel in the army, as well as allegations of immoral conduct involving officers of the armed forces.

PETALING JAYA : PAS Youth has called for a greater inculcation of Islamic teachings among armed forces personnel, saying weak religious grounding could erode discipline and threaten national security.

Responding to recent controversies involving the military, PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said these have tarnished the image of the armed forces.

“Islamic teachings must be more comprehensively instilled in every member of the nation’s security forces.

“The absence of genuine religious understanding not only damages the morals and character of (armed forces) personnel but also has the potential to weaken discipline and national security as a whole,” he said in a statement.

The Alor Setar MP was responding to the ongoing probe into an alleged procurement tender cartel in the army, as well as allegations of immoral conduct involving officers of the armed forces.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives to assist in its investigation.

Hafizuddeain, who is under remand, was slated to take over as armed forces chief before he was ordered to go on leave.

There were also allegations of immoral activities in military camps, including the unauthorised entry of outsiders for entertainment, which has prompted the armed forces to hold an internal investigation.

Afnan urged the authorities to conduct fair, transparent and firm investigations into both cases, without any compromise.

“This is crucial to preserve the good name of the armed forces in the eyes of Malaysians as well as the international community.

“We must not compromise with wrongdoing and stern action must be taken if anyone is found guilty,” he said.