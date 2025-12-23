MACC probing graft claims linked to senior military officer

MACC is also expected to probe others linked to the suspicious transactions.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating claims that a large amount of cash was deposited into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

A source from MACC said officers visited the defence ministry this morning to begin a preliminary probe into several projects involving the army since 2023.

“The investigation is focused on projects implemented through open tender as well as procurement under the army’s responsibility centres,” the source said.

The source said MACC would also probe others linked to the suspicious transactions.

In a statement, MACC chief Azam Baki confirmed that the allegations were being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act for giving or accepting gratification by agents.

It was reported that an activist had lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters calling for a probe into “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

He alleged that an audit of documents he received revealed monthly deposits ranging from RM50,000 to RM60,000.

Azam later said that MACC was ready to investigate the allegations and urged anyone with relevant information to submit an official complaint along with supporting evidence.