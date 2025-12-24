Rethink your position in govt, Ku Li tells Umno

Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaking in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has advised the party’s top leadership to reconsider its position in the unity government following the dismissal of former prime minister Najib Razak’s judicial review application to serve the remainder of his SRC International Sdn Bhd jail sentence under house arrest.

The Umno adviser, popularly known as Ku Li, claimed the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s ruling on Monday undermines the party’s struggle to uphold the sovereignty of the Malay rulers.

“Umno should rethink its position in the government. Those holding positions (in the government) should also consider relinquishing them so we can reunite the party and reassess our stance.

“We cannot rely on others all the time. Our party has its own constitution and regulations, which we must respect and obey.

“There’s no point in continuing our struggle just for positions,” he said in a press conference.

His call comes as Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno should consider reviewing its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

He made the remark after DAP’s Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin celebrated the High Court’s decision on Najib’s application in social media.

Tengku Razaleigh also urged Umno’s top leaders to hold discussions and reach a resolution that would satisfy all levels of the party, noting that he had not yet heard of such plans from the party’s highest leadership.

He said many Umno members had expressed disappointment over the court’s decision against Najib, a former Umno president.

“I sympathise with Najib. We recognise that the court has made a ruling, but efforts must also be made (to free Najib)… including seeking a new pardon from the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Perhaps Umno leaders are silent now because this is a legal matter. But it also concerns the party, so we must make a decision and strive to ease the burden borne by Najib.”

The Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed Najib’s bid to serve his reduced six-year jail term for his SRC International conviction under house arrest after stating there were no legal mechanisms for it.

Najib, 72, was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

In 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his prison term from 12 years to six and reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

A judicial review was filed last year seeking to compel the government to execute a royal addendum, or supplementary decree, to place him under house arrest.

In a statement yesterday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) rejected claims that the decision to dismiss Najib’s judicial review application over the addendum had diminished the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Malay rulers, or governors in matters concerning pardon.