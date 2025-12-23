AGC warns against falsely interpreting Najib’s house arrest ruling

The Attorney-General’s Chambers rejected claims that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision had diminished the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Malay rulers, or governors in matters concerning pardon.

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has warned against any attempt to incite or disrupt public order by falsely interpreting the High Court’s decision to dismiss a bid by Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest.

In a statement today, the AGC said such attempts were “wholly inappropriate” and called on all parties to respect the appeal process undertaken by the former prime minister.

The AGC rejected claims that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to dismiss Najib’s judicial review application over an alleged addendum had diminished the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Malay rulers, or governors in matters concerning pardon.

