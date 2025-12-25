Bersatu man demands Umno rep remove ‘defamatory’ FB post

Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan warned Jeram Padang assemblyman Zaidy Abdul Kadir not to ‘make the same mistake’ in posting the video featuring activist Chegubard.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan has demanded that Jeram Padang assemblyman Zaidy Abdul Kadir remove a Facebook post featuring activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, claiming it is defamatory.

In a Facebook post, Sanjeevan asked the Umno assemblyman to take down the video within 24 hours and issue a public apology.

“Do not make me file a police report. Do not force me to add another name to the list of defendants.

“Badrul has already chosen the legal route. Do not make the same mistake just to ride someone else’s wave or gain political mileage from such ‘low-quality’ content,” Sanjeevan said.

Zaidy had posted a Facebook Live video which is the subject of a defamation lawsuit initiated by Sanjeevan against Badrul, better known as Chegubard, who is also of Bersatu.

Sanjeevan had accused Badrul of defaming him in the livestream, which was uploaded on Oct 12.

Sanjeevan said Badrul had used derogatory labels against him and had accused him of “spending a lot” of money in Muhyiddin Yassin’s “office” in hopes of exerting influence over the Bersatu president.

He had demanded that the Port Dickson Bersatu chief retract the video, issue an apology within 48 hours and also pay him RM1 million in damages for reputational harm.