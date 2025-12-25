Dissolve PN and revive Muafakat, says Akmal amid Perlis turmoil

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said Umno had repeatedly urged PAS to focus on strengthening the Muafakat Nasional pact instead of Perikatan Nasional.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has called for Perikatan Nasional to be dissolved amid new apparent rifts within the coalition, particularly over the Perlis menteri besar’s post.

Akmal said Umno had repeatedly urged PAS to focus on strengthening the Muafakat Nasional pact the two Malay-Muslim parties shared prior to the 2022 general election.

However, he said PAS preferred to bolster its alliance with Bersatu under PN.

“Today, you see each other’s true colours, getting stabbed in the back,” he said, referring to eight PN assemblymen retracting support for Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

“Just dissolve PN and revive MN. How about that?” he said in a Facebook post.

The MN alliance was signed by Umno and PAS in 2019, in what was seen as a major breakthrough in consolidating Malay political power after decades of enmity between the two parties.

However, following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government and the appointment of Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister in 2020, PAS decided to work with Bersatu to form PN, which Umno viewed as a betrayal.

PAS also insisted on roping Bersatu into MN, which Umno opposed. The pact eventually ended in December 2022 with Umno going on to back PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

PAS leaders have repeatedly brought up the idea of reviving MN, although the Islamic party’s president, Abdul Hadi Awang, said this must not involve Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in any way.