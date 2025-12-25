No seats, no say, PAS deputy hits back at Mahfuz

Amanah’s Mahfuz Omar said Perlis was the smallest state in Malaysia, with its state assembly only consisting of 15 members, yet it was fraught with instability due to infighting between PAS and Bersatu. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS has fired back at Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar for claiming that the tussle for the post of Perlis menteri besar reflected Perikatan Nasional’s incompetence, describing his statement as coming from a person “without substance”.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Mahfuz should first reflect on Amanah’s performance before questioning PAS’s ability to administer the state.

“This is a comment from someone without substance. What about Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, which are much larger than Perlis? The excuse that Perlis is small does not hold.

“Amanah is even less qualified (to govern a state), having failed to win a single seat in Perlis in the last general election,” he told FMT.

Mahfuz said Perlis was the smallest state in Malaysia, with its state assembly only consisting of 15 members, yet it was fraught with instability due to infighting.

Commenting further, Tuan Ibrahim said the party had taken appropriate measures to ensure organisational stability, including taking firm action against party “traitors”.

Earlier, it was reported that eight PN assemblymen, including three from PAS, had submitted statutory declarations (SDs) to the Perlis ruler stating that they no longer supported Shukri.

This prompted PAS to terminate the membership of the three assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – which also resulted in the loss of their positions as elected representatives.

Shukri, who is also the Sanglang assemblyman, announced his resignation as menteri besar this evening, citing health problems.