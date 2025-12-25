Perlis turmoil reflects PN’s incompetence, says Mahfuz

Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said Perlis is the smallest state in Malaysia but nonetheless fraught with instability due to infighting in PN. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The tussle for the Perlis menteri besar’s post within Perikatan Nasional puts on display the coalition’s incompetence in power, says Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar.

Mahfuz said Perlis was the smallest state in Malaysia, with its state assembly only consisting of 15 members, but yet fraught with instability due to infighting.

He added that PN was not facing any external pressure or moves from its rivals to unseat Shukri.

“It’s all because they’re fighting among themselves,” he said.

“What is happening in Perlis is a portrait of PAS and PN’s failure and what happens when power is given to a coalition that does not have discipline or the ability to govern.

“This is no longer mere differences in views but an open war within a government.

“PN executive councillors and assemblymen are going against the menteri besar, and PAS assemblymen are going against their own party.

“If a party is unable to even manage a small state, it’s no longer a matter of facing challenges but an issue of incompetence,” he said in a statement.

The former Pokok Sena MP added that the crisis of confidence faced by Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli had been dragging on for over a year now.

He described this as a “total failure in political leadership”, saying PAS and PN had lost the authority to talk about stability in governance.