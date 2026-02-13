Hamzah sacked from Bersatu

Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s sacking from Bersatu comes amid a leadership tussle between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin has been sacked from the party, according to a letter issued by the disciplinary board.

The opposition leader’s sacking from Bersatu comes amid a leadership tussle between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to the letter sighted by FMT, the Bersatu disciplinary board found that Hamzah had breached Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution.

“This notice is effective immediately. However, you may submit an appeal to the appeals board within 14 days of this notice,” said Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Radzi Manan.

A source in the Bersatu Supreme Council confirmed the authenticity of the letter with FMT.

FMT has reached out to Ahmad Ikhwan Fadhli, Hamzah’s private secretary, for comment.