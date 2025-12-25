Some DAP leaders want Umno out of govt, says Puad

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi claimed that some DAP leaders were trying to provoke Umno members into urging the party to quit the unity government.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi claims that some DAP leaders want his party out of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

Puad said this was why some of them were trying to provoke Umno members into urging the party to “pull the plug” on the unity government, referring to the reaction of DAP leaders to the High Court’s dismissal of Najib Razak’s bid to serve the remainder of his six-year jail sentence under house arrest.

“These DAP leaders see Umno as an obstruction in the Cabinet to their greater agenda of making Malaysia a liberal nation.

“These leaders want Umno to voluntarily leave the government so that DAP isn’t perceived as the bad guy. And they’re not worried because the government won’t fall if Umno leaves,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Rengit assemblyman said this is why the likes of Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin and former Damansara MP Tony Pua were unlikely to apologise for “celebrating” the High Court’s decision on Najib’s house arrest bid.

Yeo and Pua drew sharp rebukes from a myriad of Umno leaders, including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for their celebratory social media posts on the High Court’s verdict.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki described Yeo’s remarks as “very rude and inhumane”, and said it might be time for Umno to review its cooperation with “those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions”.

The duo’s reaction also drew rebukes from leaders from PKR and Amanah, as well as DAP’s former Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming.