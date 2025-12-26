1MDB case divisive, has split Malaysians, says Rafizi

Ex-PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli hopes future generations can learn the lessons from ‘this long 1MDB episode’.

PETALING JAYA : Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has described the 1MDB case as divisive, adding that the controversy has split Malaysians.

Rafizi, who has been a vocal critic of the controversy surrounding the sovereign wealth fund, called for the public to reconcile with their emotions in regards to the case.

In a Facebook post, he said everyone had the right to agree or disagree with the High Court’s judgment earlier today.

He said the public also had the right to continue defending former prime minister Najib Razak.

However, no one could force another to agree with their views and that no matter the outcome, these dissenting views would prolong.

Rafizi said the case is also filled with emotions.

“Therefore, it is up to each one of us to make peace with it, so that future generations can learn the lessons from this long 1MDB episode,” he said.

His comments came in the wake of the High Court’s ruling in the case, in which Najib was found guilty on all 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering.

Najib was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined RM11.387 billion.

Meanwhile, Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, said a court verdict could not “erase a lifetime of service, love and commitment to the people”.

“We stay hopeful, we stay strong,” she saidin a social media post before the sentencing.