Cops yet to trace family of woman found living at KLIA

Police are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the woman allegedly staying at KLIA Terminal 1 for one year.

PUTRAJAYA : The police have yet to trace the family of a local woman who allegedly lived for a year at KLIA Terminal 1.

KLIA police chief Azman Shari’at said the woman, who was detained on Dec 18, is currently receiving treatment at Kajang Hospital.

“Once her condition stabilises, she will be placed at an appropriate care centre,” he said when contacted today.

Azman said that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the woman staying at KLIA Terminal 1 for an extended period.

Earlier, a video recording of the woman allegedly living in the terminal with her personal belongings went viral on social media. She was believed to have been relying on public facilities at the airport, including free internet access, air conditioning and water supply.

Previously, police were reported to have said that she was suspected to be suffering from mental health issues.