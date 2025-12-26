MIC chastises Zahid for issuing ultimatum

MIC leaders Nelson Renganathan and T Mohan have described BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s threat as dictatorial and a display of his arrogance.

PETALING JAYA : Two MIC leaders have taken exception to Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s warning that the coalition may intervene if the party fails to decide on its own future.

They said it was unfair of Zahid to make such remarks, especially to a loyal partner of 60 years.

They added that MIC’s decision to re-assess its future within the coalition was merely an attempt to adapt and stay relevant in a changing political landscape.

MIC vice-president Nelson Renganathan said Zahid would be “dreaming” if he believes BN can last forever in its current form.

“There is no empire in this world that has lasted forever. Not the Romans, Ottomans, British or others. BN is thus dreaming of wanting to last forever in its current shape,” he told FMT.

“This is the basis for the MIC wanting to consider other options as a matter of course. It appears that of all the component parties in BN, the MIC stands out as the only one that understands the need to evolve at the opportune time, which is now,” he said.

Renganathan added that MIC is “more than delighted” to share its vision for evolution with BN partners, but said “Zahid’s ego is blocking meaningful discussion”. He said it is a case of one dominant party wanting everything its way.

At its annual general meeting last month, MIC delegates resolved to defer a decision on whether to leave or stay in BN, with party president SA Vigneswaran confirming all motions, including one on exiting BN, would be referred to the central working committee for consideration.

Zahid had said that MIC’s status would be discussed at BN’s supreme council meeting next year but later warned that BN would decide MIC’s fate if the party continued to waver.

Former MIC vice-president T Mohan described Zahid’s remarks as “dictatorial” and said it is “wrong to treat MIC this way” given that the coalition is at is weakest.

“This is arrogance on the part of Zahid, who is the main cause for BN to be in such a weak state today. His poor leadership will sink the BN soon.

“He is considered baggage to BN, and it is high time he steps down. Without him, BN will be able to regain its lost ground and become strong as it was before,” he told FMT.

Mohan added that MIC has historically delivered votes for BN, yet Umno has overlooked their contribution.

He also said that MIC’s flirting with the idea of leaving BN reflects dissatisfaction with how the coalition, particularly Umno, has treated a co-founder of the coalition.

“Zahid exposed his greed by offering ministerial positions only to Umno. BN will be in trouble at the next general election if MIC leaves to join the opposition coalition,” he added.