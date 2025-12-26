Najib gets 15 years’ jail, fined RM11.38bil in 1MDB case

Former prime minister Najib Razak was earlier today convicted of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering in the 1MDB case. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The High Court here has sentenced Najib Razak to 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.387 billion following his conviction in his 1MDB case.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib’s jail term to begin in 2028, after he completes his six-year prison sentence in the SRC International case.

The court had earlier found the former prime minister guilty of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Najib was sentenced to 15 years’ jail on each of his abuse of power charges, the sentences to run concurrently.

Sequerah also imposed a five-year sentence on each of the 21 money laundering charges, also to run concurrently.

The court ordered the abuse of power, and money laundering sentences to also run concurrently in 2028.