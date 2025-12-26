Sabah lawmakers propose increasing state, parliamentary seats

The number of state seats in Sabah was increased to 73 from 60 just before the 2020 state election, with the creation of new constituencies such as Lamag, Pintasan and Tulid. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two Sabah lawmakers have proposed increasing the number of state assembly and parliamentary seats in the state, similar to neighbouring Sarawak, which recently expanded its legislature.

Balung assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abas of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) proposed increasing the number of state seats from 73 to 94 and parliamentary seats from 25 to 36.

Having previously raised the matter during the Sabah state assembly sitting earlier this month, Syed Ahmad said the proposal was justified given Sabah’s vast size of 73,904 sq km, with some elected representatives overseeing constituencies as large as Penang island.

“I also propose that two state assembly seats be designated for each parliamentary constituency. Based on a rough calculation, this would increase the total number of MPs from 25 to 36.

“With 36 MPs, Sabah’s voice will carry more weight at the federal level,” he said, adding that this would bolster the state’s claims under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The number of state seats in Sabah was increased to 73 from 60 just before the 2020 state election, with new constituencies such as Lamag, Pintasan and Tulid created. However, the number of parliamentary seats has remained unchanged at 25.

The Sarawak legislative assembly passed a bill on July 7 to increase the number of seats from 82 to 99, replacing the State Assembly (Composition of Membership) Ordinance 2014.

The move was aimed at accommodating population growth, urban expansion and the vast size of rural constituencies, while improving access to governance.

Liawan assemblyman Nik Nadzri Nik Zawawi also backed the proposal, citing population density and the excessively large size of constituencies in Sabah.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker said the creation of more state and parliamentary seats could lead to more focused development.

“When more parliamentary or state constituencies are created, development can be carried out in a more targeted manner according to each area.

“For me, if the increase in seats is implemented, the main focus must be on progress and development,” he told FMT.

However, the first-term assemblyman acknowledged that an increase in seats could also affect Sabah’s political landscape.

“In terms of political influence, there may be some advantage to the current government, particularly GRS, compared with smaller parties. But today’s political reality is hard to predict,” he said.