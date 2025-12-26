Suspect behind Nilai explosion ‘dangerous, highly wanted’, say cops

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said Yeoh Hock Sun, who has a prior record of criminal threats, was likely injured in the blast and is now in hiding. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are on the hunt for a man classified as “dangerous and highly wanted” following an explosion at Desa Palma Apartment in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, on Monday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad identified the suspect as 62-year-old Yeoh Hock Sun from Kelantan, who is believed to have acted alone, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He said that an initial investigation suggested that the blast involved a Proton Wira, while further probes led police to a nearby shophouse where they recovered 31 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), all of which were destroyed on site by the police’s bomb disposal unit.

“Investigations show that the explosives were prepared using timers and sensors, containing easily obtainable materials such as isopropyl alcohol, sulfur, black carbon, and hazardous fragments including nails, iron balls, and blade fragments,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference at the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters today.

“Our assessment indicates the suspect has high knowledge of explosive preparation. The blast radius could reach 20m, with fragments projected up to 30m.”

Alzafny said the suspect, who has a prior record of criminal threats, is believed to have been injured in the initial explosion and is now in hiding.

“He is also using various disguises, including hats, face masks, and wigs, to avoid detection, and has been using vehicles registered to other people.

“Investigations show the suspect has a background in chemistry and IT, and has previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry,” he added.

It was previously reported that residents at a condominium block in Nilai were awakened by the sound of an explosion on the morning of Dec 22.

Several vehicles were said to have been damaged.