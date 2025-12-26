Up to Bersatu to discipline Perlis assemblymen, says Hadi

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS had faced similar political challenges in the past, including the fall of state governments due to discontent and defections, but the party had remained committed to loyalty and discipline. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said it is up to Bersatu to decide whether to discipline five of its Perlis assemblymen who withdrew support for menteri besar Shukri Ramli, leading to the state’s political crisis.

“That is up to Bersatu. It is Bersatu’s decision,” he told reporters at a press conference in Marang, Terengganu, where he was asked if the two parties had discussed possible action against the five assemblymen.

Pressed on whether PAS expected Bersatu to punish them, Hadi said the decision should be left to their “conscience” (hati), while adding that political solidarity ought to guide their actions.

“Solidarity (kesetiakawanan) should exist. If there is solidarity, they should defend one another,” he said.

However, Hadi stopped short of blaming Bersatu as a whole, saying the party consisted of individuals with differing views and internal positions.

“We cannot judge Bersatu in its entirety because it is made up of many people. There are different views within Bersatu,” he said, adding that PAS was aware of internal differences within the party.

Asked again whether PAS hoped action would be taken against the five assemblymen, Hadi replied simply: “We hope so.”

The Marang MP’s remarks come amid growing tensions within Perikatan Nasional following the collapse of support for Shukri, who resigned as menteri besar yesterday, citing health reasons.

PAS had earlier terminated the membership of its three Perlis assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – for allegedly joining their Bersatu counterparts in submitting statutory declarations (SDs) to the state’s ruler to withdraw support for Shukri.

The five assemblymen from Bersatu are allegedly Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

After news of the SDs broke out, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari urged Bersatu to take disciplinary action against its assemblymen.

Hadi also said PAS had faced similar political challenges in the past, including the fall of state governments due to discontent and defections, but the Islamic party had remained committed to loyalty and discipline.

“We have experienced situations like this in certain states before. There were no-confidence motions, assemblymen being bought over and all sorts of things. All of these are tests (we have to face),” he said.