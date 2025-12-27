Carry out peace efforts faithfully, Anwar tells Cambodia, Thailand

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the decision by Cambodia and Thailand to halt fighting ‘reflects a shared recognition that restraint is required, above all in the interest of civilians’.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that Cambodia and Thailand will carry out their peace efforts faithfully following the ceasefire between the two nations at noon.

Anwar said the decision to halt fighting and to hold their forces in place “reflects a shared recognition that restraint is required, above all in the interest of civilians”.

In a Facebook post, he said the joint statement by Cambodia and Thailand sets out practical and positive measures, including verification by the Asean observer team and direct communication between defence authorities.

“These provide a basis for stability, and I am hopeful that both sides will carry them out faithfully,” he said.

“As Malaysia hands over the Asean chair to the Philippines on Jan 1, 2026, we will support all efforts to ensure that these undertakings are honoured and that Asean’s prestige and credibility as a region of peace are preserved”.

Earlier, Cambodia and Thailand agreed to freeze all troop movements and allow civilians living in border areas to return home as soon as possible.

A joint statement said they also agreed to cooperate on demining efforts and combatting cybercrime.

Malaysia, the US and China had brokered a truce to end deadly clashes between the two countries in July, but the ceasefire was short-lived.