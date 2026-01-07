Donald Trump’s declaration that the US would “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper, and judicious transition” can be achieved is among the most legally and politically unsettling statements made by a sitting American president in recent years.

Delivered from Mar-a-Lago and flanked by senior Cabinet officials, the remark immediately raised questions that extend well beyond Latin America.

What does it mean, in practical and legal terms, for one sovereign state to “run” another?

Under what authority would such administration be exercised? And how long might such an arrangement last?

For Southeast Asia, and particularly for Asean, the correct response is neither emotional nor performative. It must be principled, restrained, and rooted in a deep awareness of history.

Asean has long opposed the illegal occupation of another country.

The principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference are not abstract ideals in Southeast Asia; they are survival mechanisms.

The region’s collective memory is shaped by colonial rule, Cold War proxy conflicts, and externally driven regime changes.

For Asean member states — many of which achieved independence only in the latter half of the twentieth century — any suggestion that a powerful country may assume control over another, even temporarily, immediately evokes memories of this history.

From this standpoint, Asean’s normative position is uncomplicated.

Occupation, trusteeship, or unilateral administration of a sovereign state, absent a clear and legitimate multilateral mandate, contradicts the international legal order that Asean defends consistently.

Whether such actions are justified in the language of humanitarian protection, democratic transition, or stability management does not alter the underlying concern. Intentions do not erase precedents.

Yet principles alone do not determine policy. Context matters. Venezuela, for all its tragedy and turmoil, is not Asean’s quarrel.

Geographically distant and institutionally outside Asean’s sphere of responsibility, the Venezuelan crisis does not directly affect Southeast Asia’s security environment, economic integration, or regional cohesion.

Unlike crises in Myanmar, the South China Sea, or the Korean Peninsula — where Asean’s relevance and credibility are continually tested — the events unfolding in Caracas do not demand Asean’s direct engagement.

This distinction is crucial. Asean’s diplomatic capital is finite. To expend it on issues beyond its strategic remit risks weakening its ability to address challenges closer to home, where its involvement is not only expected but necessary.

Restraint, in this sense, is not disengagement; it is prioritisation.

Asean’s likely response, therefore, will be one of quiet consistency rather than loud condemnation.

There will be no endorsement of unilateral control over Venezuela. Nor will there be dramatic declarations designed to signal virtue in a polarised global media environment.

Instead, Asean will continue to reaffirm, in general and enduring terms, its commitment to sovereignty, international law, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

This approach reflects a deeply realist understanding of how the international system actually functions.

Asean knows that great powers frequently reserve for themselves options they deny others.

Norms are often enforced selectively, and legality is too often interpreted through the lens of power.

This reality is neither new nor surprising to Southeast Asian policymakers.

What Asean refuses to do, however, is internalise this asymmetry as acceptable.

By maintaining consistency in its principles — even when they are inconvenient or ignored elsewhere — Asean protects the normative space that small and medium-size states depend upon.

Silence here is not consent; it is disciplined neutrality in an age of MAGA uni-multipolarity — Make America Great, even Greedy, again.

That’s the uni polarity. The rest of the poles in the world have to go through this almost livid reality.

There is also a broader lesson embedded in the Venezuelan episode that resonates deeply in Southeast Asia.

Transitions without clear timelines, authority without accountability, and power exercised without consent have a long and troubling record.

From Iraq to Afghanistan, externally imposed governance arrangements — however well-intentioned — have often produced prolonged instability, institutional collapse, and societal fragmentation.

Asean has observed these outcomes closely, even when they unfolded far from its shores. For Asean, the danger lies not only in the act of occupation itself but in the precedent it sets.

When one powerful state claims the right to “run” another for its own good, the threshold for intervention becomes dangerously subjective.

Who decides when a state has failed? Who determines readiness for transition? And who bears responsibility when outcomes fall short of promises?

These questions matter profoundly for regions such as Southeast Asia, where diversity of political systems, levels of development, and governance models is a defining feature.

Asean’s insistence on non-interference is often criticised as outdated or overly cautious.

Yet episodes such as Venezuela illustrate precisely why this principle persists. It is not a rejection of reform or accountability but a rejection of externally imposed solutions that ignore local realities.

At the same time, Asean is not blind to human suffering. The organisation has increasingly acknowledged that internal crises can have regional consequences, as seen in its handling of Myanmar.

But even there, Asean has sought engagement, dialogue, and incremental pressure rather than outright coercion or takeover.

The emphasis remains on regional ownership and consent.

The Venezuelan case, in contrast, sits squarely within another hemisphere’s political and security architecture.

Asean neither has the mandate nor the legitimacy to intervene, and it would be strategically unwise to pretend otherwise.

Ultimately, Asean’s posture toward Venezuela reflects a mature understanding of its role in a fragmented global order. Asean opposes illegal occupation as a matter of principle.

Asean will not be drawn into conflicts that lie beyond its strategic responsibility. And Asean will continue to defend the norms that protect weaker states — not through confrontation or grandstanding, but through consistency and restraint.

In an era when power increasingly outpaces law, Asean’s disciplined distance is not an abdication of responsibility.

It is a deliberate choice to preserve relevance, credibility, and stability where they matter most.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.