Masidi denies corruption claims as Karanaan election victory challenged in court

GRS secretary-general Masidi Manjun won the Karanaan seat with a commanding 5,361-vote majority in a seven-cornered contest.

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general Masidi Manjun has denied allegations of corruption and violation of election rules during the Sabah polls, following a judicial review filed by an independent candidate challenging his victory in Karanaan.

Naomi @ Neomi Francis was reported to have filed for leave to commence proceedings in the Kota Kinabalu High Court to nullify the Election Commission’s declaration of Masidi as the winner of the state seat and to call for fresh polls.

Masidi described Naomi’s claims as baseless, unfounded, and aimed at undermining the democratic process and the trust of the people.

“I categorically deny any allegation of corrupt practices or any other alleged breach of election rules during the recent election in Sabah,” he told FMT.

He, however, acknowledged that Malaysia is a democratic country and it is Naomi’s right to seek legal redress for any alleged violation of the election law.

Masidi said GRS’s campaign was conducted according to the law, with transparency and integrity.

“We remain committed to upholding democratic values and ensuring that the voice of the people is respected,” he said.

He also urged all parties to refrain from spreading misinformation and to respect the outcome of the election, which reflects the will of the voters.

“If and when the legal process requires it, any such allegation will be vigorously challenged,” he said.

According to Malaysiakini, the matter has been fixed for mention on Feb 4 before Justice Alexander Siew. Both Masidi and the EC were named as defendants.

Naomi was reported as claiming that the EC had failed in its legal and constitutional duty to ensure that the Karanaan election was conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

She alleged that the election in Karanaan was affected by “pervasive corrupt practices”, including vote-buying, bribery, and undue influence on voters.

She said voters were given cash handouts ranging from RM100 to RM200 in at least four locations within Karanaan, “with clear inducements to vote for Masidi”.

Naomi also claimed “material irregularities in the conduct of polling”, including an incident in which the applicant’s polling agent was allegedly denied access at the start of polling, and issues with the provision of Form 14 (post-counting voting statement form).

Masidi won the Karanaan seat with a 5,361-vote majority in a seven-cornered contest against candidates from Barisan Nasional, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, Warisan, Upko, and Naomi, who secured just 115 votes.