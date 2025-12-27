Perlis crisis could force PAS to rethink PN ties, say analysts

PAS may consider leaving PN over the recent political crisis in Perlis, two analysts say, although another believes the impasse is state-specific. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The political crisis in Perlis, which saw former menteri besar Shukri Ramli resign in the wake of an ouster plot involving PAS and Bersatu colleagues, could force the Islamic party to reconsider its position in Perikatan Nasional (PN), say analysts.

Hisommudin Bakar.

Ilham Centre’s Hisommudin Bakar and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Mazlan Ali said the impasse could strengthen the case for PAS to leave PN and realign with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN), the Malay-Muslim pact the two parties cofounded in 2019.

Hisomuddin said that PAS may feel betrayed by Perlis Bersatu, which sided with three PAS assemblymen in withdrawing support for Shukri. All three PAS assemblyman had their party membership terminated as a result.

“Ultimately, PAS failed to resolve this crisis at the negotiation table. The Perlis issue was not managed through a proper reconciliation framework between the PN component parties, and this crisis could well become the catalyst for a deeper fracture within PN,” he told FMT.

Mazlan Ali.

However, Mazlan said it remains uncertain whether PAS can realistically join forces with Umno, noting that much depends on future political developments.

The comments follow Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s call for PAS to leave PN and revive MN amid new tensions within the coalition, particularly over the Perlis menteri besar post.

MN was formed in 2019 to consolidate Malay political power after decades of rivalry between PAS and Umno. However, PAS later partnered with Bersatu to form PN in 2020, a move seen by Umno as a betrayal.

Attempts to integrate Bersatu into MN failed, and the pact eventually collapsed in December 2022 when Umno backed PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister after the 15th general election.

Syaza Shukri.

Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) argued that the Perlis crisis is largely state‑specific, reflecting trust and power struggles within PN, but said it does not justify PAS leaving the coalition.

“To quit PN and join Umno would put PAS squarely within a Malay-Muslim pact, and that would limit its attempt to reach out beyond its Malay base,” she said.

Hisomuddin pointed out that PAS and Umno both compete for the same Malay-majority seats, making a smooth alliance challenging.

“In the last general election, many of these seats were won by PAS. Given PAS’s political character, it is highly unlikely that the party would now surrender these seats to Umno,” he said.

Mazlan, on the other hand, said Umno is unlikely to leave the unity government, citing ongoing distrust of PAS and the previous collapse of MN.

“Umno is doing well now after joining the unity government with multiple wins scored by the party in recent by-elections,” he added.