PAS ulama faction backing Samsuri as PN chairman, says veep

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad (left) said newly appointed PN chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has full support from the ulamas, professionals, and activists alike.

PETALING JAYA : PAS’s ulama faction is fully behind Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s appointment as Perikatan Nasional chairman, says the party’s vice-president, Idris Ahmad.

Samsuri, also a PAS vice-president and Terengganu menteri besar, has a background in aerospace engineering.

He was named the PN chairman yesterday, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned from the post effective Jan 1.

Idris said the ulama faction’s support for Samsuri was based on PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s endorsement of Samsuri for the post.

“He (Samsuri) has solid support from the ulamas, professionals, and activists alike,” Idris, who is also a member of PAS’s ulama council, told FMT.

An analyst had previously expressed doubts over whether Samsuri’s appointment may be accepted by the party’s ulama faction.

Another member of PAS’s ulama council, Mahfodz Mohamed, said Samsuri’s appointment has generally been well received by the party’s members.

Noting that Samsuri’s appointment was backed by Hadi, he said PAS members consistently show loyalty and obedience to the top leadership.

Mahfodz also said PAS’s leadership structure combines ulamas and professionals, with more than half of its central leadership made up of professionals and technocrats.

“Therefore, there is no issue of Samsuri not being accepted by the ulamas,” he said.

“In reality, PAS is not only led by ulamas, but also jointly by professionals, technocrats and academics.”

Mahfodz, who is also PAS’s Johor commissioner, said he believed Samsuri’s appointment could improve perceptions of PAS among non-Muslims who view the party as being “extreme” as it is led by religious scholars.