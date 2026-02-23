Mydin MD among 5 new HRD Corp board members

(From left) Parameswaran A Shanmuganathan, Akmar Kasim, HRD Corp CEO Shamir Aziz, human resources minister R Ramanan, Ameer Ali Mydin, Azmi Omar and Rusli Jaafar at the presentation of appointment certificates today. (HRD Corp pic)

PETALING JAYA : Mydin’s managing director Ameer Ali Mydin is among five appointed to the board of the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), as the agency steps up governance reforms.

The appointments, effective Feb 6, were announced today as part of efforts to reinforce oversight and ensure employer levy contributions are managed with integrity and measurable impact.

Ameer joins the president and CEO of INCEIF University Azmi Omar, manufacturing corporate leader Akmar Kasim, former senior TNB leader Parameswaran A Shanmuganathan, and former CEO and executive chairman of the Malaysian Cooperative Commission Rusli Jaafar.

Human resources minister R Ramanan presented the certificates of appointment today.

HRD Corp CEO Shamir Aziz said the strengthened board reflected the corporation’s determination to uphold public trust and deliver results.

“HRD Corp carries a national responsibility. Strengthening our board ensures disciplined oversight and principled governance,” he said in a statement today.

“We are committed to ensuring that every levy contribution translates into real skills development outcomes for employers and Malaysian workers.”

HRD Corp said the new appointments enhanced the board’s depth across industry, finance, engineering, enterprise development and public sector reform, positioning the agency to sharpen delivery and keep training initiatives industry-relevant and outcome-driven.

The appointments come as the agency intensifies governance reforms and continues internal investigations involving several suspended senior executives.

The suspensions followed issues highlighted in reports previously released by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, the auditor-general as well as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.