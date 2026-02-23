MIPP sees path to greater inclusivity in PN under Samsuri

MIPP president P Punithan said he is confident that new PN chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar will continue working to ensure peace, prosperity, and harmony in Malaysia’s multicultural and multi-religious society.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) has an important opportunity to restore confidence among non-Malay communities following the appointment of Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as the coalition’s new chairman, the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) said today.

In a statement, MIPP president P Punithan congratulated PAS vice-president Samsuri on his appointment, describing it as a pivotal moment for the coalition as it prepares for the upcoming general election.

Punithan also expressed confidence that PN would demonstrate a stronger commitment to inclusivity and better reflect Malaysia’s diverse social fabric under Samsuri’s stewardship.

“Our fervent hope is that his leadership will encompass a broader national vision, one that is accepted by all races and trusted by all Malaysians.

“We are confident that he will continue the foundation and legacy built by our forefathers in preserving peace, prosperity, and harmony in our multicultural and multi-religious society.”

Punithan also conveyed MIPP’s appreciation to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin for his leadership of PN, thanking him for his contributions to both the coalition and the country.

He said MIPP would continue to work closely with Muhyiddin and seek his guidance in advancing unity, stability, and progress for all Malaysians.

The PN chairman’s post had been vacant since Jan 1, with the PN Supreme Council meeting yesterday to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as chairman and appoint Samsuri as his successor.

Muhyiddin previously maintained that the PN chairmanship must be held by a party president, although PAS argued that such a requirement was unnecessary.

The disagreement strained relations between PAS and Bersatu, with leaders from both sides publicly criticising one another.