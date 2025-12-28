Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah sworn in as Perlis menteri besar

Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah took his oath of office before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, at Istana Arau today. (Kerajaan Negeri Perlis pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah has been sworn in as the 12th menteri besar of Perlis, taking over from Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli, who resigned on Thursday due to health reasons.

Abu Bakar, who is from Bersatu, took his oath of office before the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, at Istana Arau at about 4pm today, Bernama reported.

His appointment comes amid a political crisis in Perlis, which saw eight Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen reportedly submitting statutory declarations (SDs) to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri, who is from PAS.

Three of the PAS assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – subsequently had their party memberships terminated.

Their seats were also declared vacant.

The five Bersatu assemblymen who also reportedly submitted SDs were Abu Bakar, Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

In the 15th general election, PN won 14 of the 15 state seats – nine by PAS and five by Bersatu – while Pakatan Harapan, through PKR, secured one seat.

Following the three seats previously held by PAS declared vacant, the current distribution based on party stands at six for PAS, five for Bersatu, and one for PH.