New Perlis MB calls for swift end to state’s political turmoil

Abu Bakar Hamzah said PAS and Bersatu are one family, and whatever differences they have will be resolved in the near future. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Newly appointed Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah has called for a swift resolution to the state’s political turmoil for the sake of maintaining inter-party ties within Perikatan Nasional.

The Kuala Perlis assemblyman from Bersatu said developing Perlis to be on par with other states remains the top priority.

“Politically, we will all remain in the PN team. PAS and Bersatu are one family, and whatever disagreements we have will be resolved in the near future.

“I hope relations within PN will remain good until the end of the term,” Bernama reported him as saying after his swearing-in at Istana Arau today.

Abu Bakar acknowledged the call by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, for all PN representatives to close ranks and work together for the sake of the state and its people.

He said some slight changes will be made to the state’s exco lineup, with portfolios to be distributed equally between PAS and Bersatu assemblymen.

Abu Bakar replaced Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli, of PAS, who resigned as menteri besar on Thursday due to health reasons.

His appointment came amid a political crisis in Perlis, which saw eight PN assemblymen reportedly submitting statutory declarations (SDs) to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri.

Three of the PAS assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – subsequently had their party memberships terminated, and their seats declared vacant.

The five Bersatu assemblymen who also reportedly submitted SDs were Abu Bakar, Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).