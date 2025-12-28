RM10mil sports complex to be built in Sungai Petani

Youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari said he intends to focus on youth development, nurturing future national leaders, and empowering sports as a unifying platform. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A RM10 million sports complex will be built in Bandar Puteri Jaya in Sungai Petani, says newly-minted youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari.

He said the project is currently at the early stage of implementation and is expected to commence soon, Bernama reported.

Taufiq said construction of this sports complex was one of the key initiatives he had been pursuing since becoming Sungai Petani MP after the 15th general election in 2022.

The proposed site has been identified near the Kuala Muda district information office.

“An initial allocation of RM10 million has been approved, but if there are any changes in terms of planning or implementation, further announcements will be made,” Taufiq said after officiating a programme in Padang Temusu, Sungai Petani, today.

He said the availability of a well-equipped sports complex would better facilitate efforts to groom new athletes.

“The procurement process and other related matters are ongoing. I will regularly monitor the progress together with the public works department and other relevant parties to ensure the project is successfully completed,” he said.

Taufiq said he would continue to give priority to serving his parliamentary constituency, especially during the weekends, while carrying out his new responsibilities as a minister.

“The ministry will focus on youth development, nurturing future national leaders, and empowering sports as a unifying platform, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation,” he added.