150 judges to get salary hike from Jan 1

When announcing the pay hike in October last year, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the salaries of judges were last raised in 2015. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A total of 150 judges will receive a salary hike from Jan 1, according to a government gazette published last week.

The gazette, published on Dec 24 under the Judges’ Remuneration Regulations 2025, sets the chief justice’s monthly salary at RM46,800, up from RM36,000, while the Court of Appeal president’s pay will rise to RM40,950 from RM31,500.

The salaries of the chief judge of Malaya (CJM) and chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak (CJSS) have been standardised at RM39,650.

Previously, the CJM was paid RM30,500 while the CJSS received RM30,000.

Federal Court judges will now earn RM37,050, (up from RM28,500), Court of Appeal judges will get RM35,750 (up from RM27,500) and High Court judges will draw RM34,450, (up from RM26,500).

Judicial commissioners, who hold office under contract, will earn RM33,150 (up from RM25,500).

No changes have been made to the monthly allowances and other perks that judges are entitled to receive.

When tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat two months ago, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that all judges would receive a 30% pay raise.

He said the last time the salaries of judges were raised was in 2015.

He also said that judges do not receive annual increments as given under other civil service schemes.