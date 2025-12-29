Najib files appeal over failed house arrest bid

On Dec 22, Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Alice Loke dismissed Najib Razak’s application for a judicial review to serve the balance of his six-year jail term in the SRC International case under house arrest.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former prime minister Najib Razak has filed an appeal against the High Court’s ruling dismissing his application to complete the remainder of his SRC International jail term under house arrest.

His lawyer, Farhan Shafee, confirmed today the appeal was filed on Dec 24.

He said he will file a separate appeal against Najib’s conviction in the 1MDB case once he gets a formal order from the Putrajaya High Court.

Loke held that, among others, the Federal Territories Pardons Board had provided its advice on the proposed full pardon as well as the 50% reduction of prison term, but that there was no mention of house arrest during the meeting presided over by the king.

She said the king had only made one decision on the reduction of the prison term and fine.

On Dec 26, Putrajaya High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah sentenced Najib to 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.387 billion following his conviction on all 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering in his 1MDB case.

He ordered Najib’s jail term to begin in 2028, after he completes his six-year prison sentence in the SRC International case.

The court found Najib guilty of all four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Najib was sentenced to 15 years’ jail on each of his abuse of power charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Sequerah sentenced Najib to five years’ imprisonment on each charge, also to run concurrently, and ordered him to pay a recoverable sum of RM2.08 billion.