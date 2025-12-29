New Perlis MB, excos to take pay cuts

Abu Bakar Hamzah clocking in on his first day of work as Perlis menteri besar today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Newly-appointed Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah today said that he, along with his executive councillors, would take pay cuts in a bid to stabilise the state’s finances.

Abu Bakar said his salary would be slashed by RM3,000, while his exco members would see theirs reduced by RM1,500, Berita Harian reported.

“There are people here who struggle to earn even RM500 a month.

“So I am willingly taking this cut to show that we stand with the rakyat,” he was quoted as saying after clocking in on his first day at the office.

He was accompanied by state secretary Rahimi Ismail, state legal adviser Yang Zaimey Ghazali and state financial officer Saharuddin Sarwan.

Abu Bakar said he would review the pay cuts once the state’s economy improves.

He also outlined his administration’s approach, built on the “3B” concept of “Bangkit, Bingkas dan Buat”.

He said the state administration must rise from its comfort zone and rebuild a progressive work culture where responsibilities are carried out with integrity.

“Even with limited resources, we must continue to act proactively. Constraints are not an excuse. They should motivate us to work more creatively and effectively,” he said.

He said the 3B approach also aimed to reshape the work culture of Perlis civil servants, making them more proactive, competitive and outcome-driven.

Abu Bakar was sworn in as Perlis menteri besar yesterday, taking over from Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli of PAS, who resigned on Thursday due to health reasons.