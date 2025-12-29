PAS man offers to help reunite Indira with daughter

M Indira Gandhi (second right) with Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad (far left) at a press conference in Petaling Jaya today.

PETALING JAYA : A PAS leader today offered to act as an intermediary to help reunite M Indira Gandhi with her daughter, Prasana Diksa, whom she has not seen for nearly 17 years.

Speaking at a press conference, Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad said the legal and religious aspects of the case had long been settled, and that the matter should now be approached from a humanitarian and familial perspective.

He said his priority was to facilitate a meeting, in his personal capacity, between Indira and her daughter, and that Islam did not justify separating a mother from her child.

Zaharudin also called on Ridzuan Abdullah, Indira’s former husband, or anyone with information on Prasana’s whereabouts, to contact him so that discussions can take place.

Riduan has been the subject of an arrest warrant since 2018 for failing to return Prasana to Indira after losing a legal battle over custody and the religious conversion of their children.

He had converted the couple’s three children to Islam in 2009 without Indira’s consent and sought custody through the shariah court.

On Jan 29, 2018, the Federal Court ruled that the conversions were null and void, and ordered the inspector-general of police to arrest Riduan for defying the High Court’s directive to return Prasana.

The Ipoh High Court last month ordered the police to widen the search for Riduan, with Justice Norsharidah Awang saying it should be extended across the entire country.

Earlier this month, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said he had assured Indira that the police remained committed to finding her daughter.

