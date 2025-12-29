Time for PAS to take over PN, says Afnan

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said it is time for PAS to take over PN, with party president Abdul Hadi Awang serving as coalition chairman.

PETALING JAYA : PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden today called for his party to take over the reins of Perikatan Nasional (PN), accusing coalition partner Bersatu of both weakness and betrayal in its lack of action against the five assemblymen who withdrew support for former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

The Alor Setar MP said it was clear that Bersatu had either lost control of its people, or had given them its blessing.

“When asked, (Bersatu) said they did not order their assemblymen to sign statutory declarations (SDs).

“They have been urged to take strict action, just as PAS acted against its three former assemblymen. But until now, no action has been taken. One of the assemblymen’s names was even submitted as a menteri besar candidate.

“No orders given. No action taken, either. These two things mean they blessed their (assemblymen’s) actions,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Afnan said it was time for PAS to take over PN, with party president Abdul Hadi Awang serving as coalition chairman.

“Traitors cannot be friends. Those who are weak cannot lead. Those who have betrayed us can get lost. Those who are weak must step down,” he said.

Yesterday, Afnan lamented in another Facebook post that PAS appeared to have been abandoned by its ally Bersatu following the appointment of Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah as Perlis menteri besar.

He said PAS had nothing to lose from its ally’s “departure”, and would continue its struggles on its own.

Abu Bakar’s appointment yesterday came after five assemblymen from Bersatu and three from PAS reportedly submitted SDs to the Perlis ruler withdrawing their support for PAS’s Shukri, who resigned as menteri besar on Thursday due to health reasons.

The three PAS assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – had their party memberships terminated and their seats declared vacant.

Abu Bakar’s appointment was followed by several posts on social media by PAS leaders, including treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad and information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, hinting at betrayal.

Earlier today, former Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan also said PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s failure to adequately address the Perlis political crisis had seriously damaged the coalition, with some quarters now calling for PAS to leave PN and revive Muafakat Nasional.