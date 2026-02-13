16 Bersatu MPs back Kiandee’s push for Muhyiddin’s resignation

On Tuesday, Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee became the first senior party leader to call for Muhyiddin Yassin to relinquish the party’s top post.

PETALING JAYA : Sixteen Bersatu MPs have backed party vice-president Ronald Kiandee’s call for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as party president and be succeeded by deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

In a joint statement shared on Facebook by Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the MPs said that while they do not deny Muhyiddin’s past contributions, he is “no longer capable of uniting the party towards victory.”

“We are confident that Hamzah can serve well as an acting president, refocus Bersatu’s agenda on fighting for the nation and its people, and unite the party to ensure victory,” the MPs said.

Besides Wan Saiful, the statement was also signed by Zikri Hassan (Kangar), Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Kubang Pasu), Roslan Hashim (Kulim-Bandar Baharu), Khlir Nor (Ketereh), Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Machang).

The other MPs are Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Fathul Huzir Ayob (Gerik), Azahari Hassan (Padang Rengas), Nordin Ahmad Ismail (Lumut), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Abdul Khalib Abdullah (Rompin), Kalam Salan (Sabak Bernam), Muslimin Yahaya (Sungai Besar), and Islahuddin Abas (Mersing).

The Sabah Bersatu chief accused Muhyiddin of failing to effectively handle the party’s internal crisis, which he said had dragged on to a “point of no return”.

MORE TO COME