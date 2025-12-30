Azmin resigns as PN secretary-general

Azmin Ali is also resigning as Perikatan Nasional’s Selangor liaison committee chairman.

PETALING JAYA : Azmin Ali has announced his resignation as Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general, effective the same day as that of Muhyiddin Yassin as the coalition’s chairman on Jan 1, 2026.

In a post on Instagram, he said he was also resigning as the coalition’s Selangor liaison committee chairman.

“I note that my appointment as PN secretary-general was under the authority of PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.

Azmin had held the post since Dec 10, 2024.

Muhyiddin announced his resignation earlier today, following the political crisis in Perlis which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.

Shortly after, former Johor menteri besar Sahruddin Jamal also announced that he would be stepping down as Johor PN chairman.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS exco members would also step down from their posts in the state government in a show of solidarity with Shukri.

Abu Bakar’s appointment as menteri besar came amid a political crisis in Perlis, which saw eight PN assemblymen reportedly submitting statutory declarations to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri.

These included three from PAS whose memberships were subsequently terminated.