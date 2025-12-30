Couple held over attempted murder at Perai toll plaza

Dashcam footage showed a car appearing to ram into a man at the Perai toll plaza near the Butterworth Outer Ring Road in the early hours of yesterday.

PETALING JAYA : Police have detained a husband and wife for allegedly ramming their car into a man at the Perai toll plaza in Penang in the early hours of yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris said the 31‑year‑old driver of a Proton X50 and his 23‑year‑old wife were arrested to assist in investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

He also said police have obtained a five-day remand order from the Bukit Mertajam magistrates’ court today to facilitate investigations.

Helmi said the incident occurred at about 3.43am when the victim, also 31, and his wife were at the toll plaza and heading towards Penang Sentral.

“The victim’s vehicle encountered a problem at the RFID lane, causing the toll gate barrier not to open.

“The victim then exited his car to ask the driver of the Proton X50 behind him to reverse to allow space for his vehicle to move,” he said in a statement.

However, the suspect allegedly became aggressive, shouted at the victim, and then accelerated his vehicle, ramming into the victim and the rear of the victim’s car before fleeing the scene.

As a result of the incident, Helmi said the victim sustained scratches to his right toe and body aches in several parts of his body. He later sought outpatient treatment and lodged a police report.

Following investigations, police arrested the couple on Dec 29 to assist in the probe. Urine tests conducted on both suspects were found to be positive for marijuana.

Police also seized the Proton X50 believed to have been used during the incident.