Ex-minister spends 9 hours being grilled by MACC

A white sedan ferrying the politician was seen leaving the MACC HQ in Putrajaya at 6.55pm.

PETALING JAYA : A former minister under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission spent nine hours being grilled by the graft busters at its headquarters in Putrajaya today.

A white sedan ferrying the politician entered the MACC headquarters compound at around 10am and was seen leaving at 6.55pm, Utusan Malaysia reported.

This was his second day having his statement recorded by the anti-graft agency.

The former minister is alleged to have received a bribe of about RM5 million and a Lamborghini in connection with a land transfer and a billboard advertising project in Kuala Lumpur.

A source from MACC said the RM5 million bribe was believed to have been given by a property development company, while the luxury car was allegedly given by a billboard company.

Last week, it was reported that MACC had begun probing the former minister for corruption and abuse of power following the discovery of fresh leads almost a decade later.

It is understood that he served in the Cabinet before the Covid-19 pandemic and faced court charges for several corruption cases a few years ago.