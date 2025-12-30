KLIA security checks to be done at departure gates from Jan 1

Security checks will be relocated from the post-immigration area to the departure gates to allow for smoother movement of passengers. (Customs pic)

PETALING JAYA : Passengers flying to foreign destinations from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 will undergo security checks at departure gates starting Jan 1.

In a statement today, the transport ministry said the relocation of security checks from the post-immigration area to the departure gates will allow for smoother movement of passengers before boarding, as the current layout causes congestion during peak travel periods.

The ministry said the change would be implemented through coordination between Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, the customs department and Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency.

The transport ministry said the change would not compromise security, and is expected to enhance passenger experience while ensuring KLIA Terminal 1 operates more efficiently and in line with international best practices.