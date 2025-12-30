Muhyiddin to step down as PN chairman

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin will step down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, 2026. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin will step down as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman effective Jan 1, 2026.

In a statement announcing his decision, Muhyiddin thanked the PN leadership for its support during his tenure as chairman.

Muhyiddin had led the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.

“I wish the PN leadership and the components all the best,” the former prime minister said.

His announcement followed the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.

MORE TO COME