Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyati dismisses pressure to quit as Melaka PN chief

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has dismissed calls for her to resign as Melaka Perikatan Nasional chief following the decision of party president Muhyiddin Yassin to resign as the coalition’s chairman.

Mas Ermieyati said her decision not to step down was not driven by a desire to cling to position or power.

“Rather, it is based on considerations of responsibility, organisational stability, and the broader interest of PN at the state level,” she said in a statement.

She also said there was no internal conflict within the state chapter that warranted her immediate resignation, adding that relations among PN component parties in the state remained harmonious.

She said Melaka PN is in a crucial phase as it is preparing for a state election expected within the next four to six months, and that leadership continuity is important to ensure effective coordination and momentum.

“Any sudden change would only risk weakening the momentum that has been collectively built,” she said.

Mas Ermieyati also rejected claims that state-level PN appointments were automatically nullified following Muhyiddin’s resignation as coalition chairman.

She said such positions were decided collectively by the PN Supreme Council.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin announced that he would step down as PN chairman effective Jan 1. Immediately after his announcement, Azmin Ali said he would bow out as PN secretary-general and Selangor PN liaison committee chairman on Jan 1 as well.

Others, including Johor PN chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Perak PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Negeri Sembilan PN chief Hanifah Abu Baker, also announced their resignations from their posts in the coalition.

In the past week, several PAS leaders had accused Bersatu of weakness and betrayal for not taking action against the five assemblymen who withdrew support for the now-former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Mas Ermieyati, who is the Masjid Tanah MP, called for calm, saying that public spats on social media involving Bersatu and PAS would erode public confidence in PN as an alternative government.

She said she was prepared to relinquish both her positions as Melaka PN chief and PN women’s wing chief if it was a collective decision made through proper party channels and in the best interest of the coalition.