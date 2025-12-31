Does Zahid have absolute right over Umno’s direction, asks Akmal

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said party members had not joined politics to become ‘yes-men’.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh today asked if party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has the sole and absolute right to chart Umno’s course following remarks by Zahid’s daughter that no wing could do so.

In a social media post, Akmal responded to Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid’s remarks that an ultimatum issued by the youth wing has serious implications.

“Is expressing opinions also the absolute right of the party president?” he said, adding that Umno members had not joined politics to become “yes-men”.

“We are not here just to follow instructions.”

On Dec 28, Akmal said the wing would hold a special convention to discuss whether the party should remain in the unity government following the controversy sparked by DAP MP Yeo Bee Yin’s comments on former prime minister Najib Razak’s house arrest bid.

The convention, titled “Umno’s direction: Stay or leave the unity government”, will take place on Jan 3.

This prompted Nurulhidayah to caution that such narratives suggested Umno was fractured and emotional.

On Dec 22, Yeo wrote on Facebook that there was “another reason to celebrate this year end” after the High Court dismissed Najib’s bid to serve the remainder of his sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

The DAP publicity secretary’s remarks drew the ire of Umno leaders, with secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki suggesting that it might be time for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.