Kedah Umno cautious over Sanusi’s call to revive Muafakat Nasional

Kedah Umno information chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said the comments of PAS leader Sanusi Nor appear to be political bait rather than a sincere invitation for cooperation. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kedah Umno has urged its members to remain calm following PAS leader Sanusi Nor’s call for the revival of Muafakat Nasional (MN), saying any cooperation must be studied objectively and not driven by emotion.

Kedah Umno information chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said while the party welcomed efforts to strengthen Malay unity, Sanusi’s remarks should be viewed “through a deeper and more critical lens”.

Sanusi said in a Facebook post yesterday that MN should be revitalised as a platform for unity ahead of the next general election, and that ties between PAS and Umno were vital for political stability, especially at the grassroots.

Shaiful however said Sanusi’s comments appeared to be political bait rather than a sincere invitation for cooperation.

He said any political move must be evaluated with maturity, patience and long-term strategy, warning that hasty decisions could expose the party to instability.

He also urged party members to remain calm and resilient as discussions unfold.

“Any form of political cooperation must be given careful and objective consideration based on past experience. It should be renewed with a fresh and win-win spirit,” Shaiful said.

He added that any talk of a new incarnation of MN must centre on Malay unity without sidelining other communities, while allowing for healthy and constructive differences of opinion.

He also said that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) must continue to protect the interests of all communities.

Sanusi’s call echoed those of other PAS leaders who had repeatedly brought up the idea of reviving the MN alliance.

On Thursday, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh also called for Perikatan Nasional to be dissolved and MN revived amid new rifts within the coalition, particularly over the Perlis political crisis.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari agreed with Akmal, urging Umno and BN to leave their alliance with Pakatan Harapan.