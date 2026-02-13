PAS duo hit out at ‘noisy neighbours’ and ‘sinking ship’ after Bersatu sackings

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (left) and treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad had also posted cryptic messages, seemingly aimed at Bersatu, during the Perlis political crisis.

PETALING JAYA : Two PAS leaders have taken a subtle dig at Perikatan Nasional ally Bersatu in the wake of the sacking of its deputy president, Hamzah Zainudin, and three other MPs.

In a Facebook post, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said this evening it was difficult to live with “noisy neighbours”.

He also uploaded a sketch of a man covering his ears with a pillow as two neighbours quarrel.

In a separate Facebook post, PAS treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad said “a ship in turmoil cannot lead an armada, especially when it is sinking”.

Earlier today, Bersatu sacked Hamzah, the opposition leader, amid a leadership tussle between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu disciplinary board found that Hamzah had breached Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution, which requires members to comply with the party’s constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who had been suspended earlier, Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob and Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan were also sacked for breaching the same provision cited for Hamzah’s sacking.

Meanwhile, a Bersatu source said more MPs are expected to be expelled.

