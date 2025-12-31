Loke vows to ensure DAP upholds principles in 2026

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the party will continue to advocate for fairness and inclusivity in the new year. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has pledged to ensure the party sticks to its principles and advocate for fairness and inclusivity in 2026.

In his New Year’s message, Loke also said the party would continue serving with honesty and make decisions that aligned with public interest, as well as ensure that economic growth translated into the well-being of the people.

“We believe that good governance, integrity, and pursuing policies grounded in the real needs of the people are the foundation of a stronger future for the country.

“As we welcome the new year, we renew our resolve to continue working hard, to pursue bolder changes, and to play a consistent role in advancing justice, freedom, and progress for all Malaysians,” he said.

Loke, who is the transport minister, said the government was aware that Malaysians were facing pressure from inflation, such as higher living expenses, and that businesses were dealing with higher costs.

He pledged that Putrajaya would strive to ease these burdens through practical policies.

He also called for a more responsible form of politics that focused on solving issues instead of dividing the society for self-interest.

He said differences in opinion within a democratic society should not prevent cooperation between dissenting parties on national interest and the people’s well-being.

“Politics should be a means to improve the lives of Malaysians, not an arena for constant conflict and hostility,” he said.

Loke had previously vowed to work closely with the prime minister to accelerate reforms over the next six months following DAP’s disastrous outing at the Sabah state election in November where it lost all the eight seats it contested.