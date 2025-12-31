Religious teacher pleads guilty to 3 sexual misconduct charges

The teacher accused of sexually assaulting his students arriving at the Kuala Lumpur court complex this morning.

KUALA LUMPUR : An Indonesian who worked as a teacher at an Islamic primary school here pleaded guilty in the sessions court today to three charges of sexual misconduct involving two minors.

The accused, identified only as Kumpul, 40, admitted to sexually assaulting two of his students on three separate occasions.

Two of the charges involved an 11-year-old boy, with the offences said to have taken place in the teachers’ room of a school in Wangsa Maju in April 2024 and a classroom in November this year.

The married man also pleaded guilty to committing a similar offence against another 11-year-old boy in the teachers’ room at the same school in February this year.

All three charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act.

Upon conviction, the accused faces a maximum jail term of 20 years and a whipping under Section 14(a) of the Act.

Section 16(1) of the same Act, which deals with additional punishment in cases where the offender is in a relationship of trust with the child, provides for imprisonment of up to five years and a mandatory minimum of two strokes of the rotan for each charge.

Judge Noridah Adam said the hearing date for sentencing would be fixed later.

Siti Pervinah Yusof appeared for the prosecution. The accused was unrepresented.