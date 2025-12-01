2 foreigners nabbed over fatal Kg Pandan assault

A two-minute video of the incident showed a large group of men brawling, and several of them hitting a man who had fallen to the ground with sticks.

PETALING JAYA : Police have detained two foreign nationals in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted in Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the victim, 22, was found lying on the road unconscious with a head injury and a wound on his left palm.

He was immediately taken to a hospital but pronounced dead at about 2.33am today.

“Two male foreigners have been arrested to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder),” Lazim said in a statement.

He said the two suspects had been remanded for three days until tomorrow, with the motive for the incident still under investigation.

A two-minute video had shown a large group of men brawling, and several of them striking a man who had fallen to the ground with sticks.

Several men were also seen throwing bricks in the direction of the victim.