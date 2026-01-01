Onn Hafiz announces Johor’s historic RM2.67bil revenue for 2025

Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the revenue would be channelled back to the people in the form of development projects, public facilities and welfare initiatives. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has announced that Johor recorded its highest-ever revenue collection of RM2.67 billion in 2025.

He said this revenue would be channelled back to Johoreans in the form of development projects, public facilities and welfare initiatives, Bernama reported.

Onn Hafiz said they were deeply grateful to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, for his support, guidance and counsel, which had prioritised good governance and stability for the wellbeing of Bangsa Johor.

He also thanked the state secretary, Asman Shah Abd Rahman, the state executive council, assemblymen, the civil service and government agencies for being the driving force behind this economic growth.

In a Facebook post today, Onn Hafiz hoped this achievement would propel Johor forward and ensure prosperity, progress and wellbeing.

Earlier, Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad said the state had finished the year with a strong financial performance after once again recording a revenue surplus of RM85 million, reflecting the state’s increasingly stable and resilient economic recovery.

He said the state’s economic growth had been driven by the implementation of several high-impact projects, including the Automotive High Tech Valley, Lumut Maritime Industrial City, Perak Halal Industrial Park, Silver Valley Technology Park and the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park.