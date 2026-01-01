PAS leaders backing Umno over Bersatu naive, says Ramasamy

Urimai chairman P Ramasamy said non-Malays, in general, were wary of PAS because of its extremism and Bersatu leaders helped ‘moderate’ the Islamic party.

PETALING JAYA : PAS leaders who think Umno is a better alternative to Bersatu are naive, P Ramasamy said, following calls for Muafakat Nasional (MN) to be revived.

The Urimai chairman said that without Bersatu, PAS may not have been able to increase its electoral support in the last general and state elections as the Muhyiddin Yassin-led party enjoyed better rapport with the non-Malay electorate.

Ramasamy said non-Malays, in general, were wary of PAS because of its extremism and Bersatu leaders helped “moderate” the Islamic party.

And while PAS might genuinely want to woo non-Malays, the party has not found a formula to do so to date.

“If PAS leaders think that Umno is a better alternative to Bersatu, then such political naivety is astounding.

“Letting go of Bersatu to be replaced by Umno in MN is akin to building sandcastles in the air,” he said in a statement.

Ramasamy, a former DAP assemblyman, reiterated that without Bersatu, PAS would find it difficult to win back non-Malay support.

On Dec 28, PAS election director Sanusi Nor urged Umno members and supporters to revive MN, the electoral pact the two largest Malay parties forged in 2019, ahead of the 16th general election.

Sanusi said the alliance between Umno and PAS was vital to ensure political stability.

The call by Sanusi came in the wake of the Perlis political crisis that has since led to several Bersatu leaders, including Muhyiddin, resigning from top posts in the coalition.

After Muhyiddin stepped down as its chairman, Azmin Ali resigned as the secretary-general and Selangor PN chief. Ahmad Faizal Azumu also resigned as Perak PN chairman.