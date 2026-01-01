PAS says Perlis exco stand not meant to challenge palace

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said the party chose not to join Perlis’s state executive council as a gesture of solidarity with the previous menteri besar, PAS’s Shukri Ramli.

PETALING JAYA : PAS insists that its decision not to take up posts in the new Perlis state executive council is not intended to challenge the Perlis palace and is merely a matter of party principle and solidarity.

Responding to online claims which accused the party of challenging the palace, PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said the party continues to fully support the Perlis government and respects the role that the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, plays in the state’s governance.

He said although PAS supports the Perlis government, the party chose not to join the state executive council as a gesture of solidarity with the previous menteri besar, PAS’s Shukri Ramli, and to send a message that the party disagrees with the actions of eight assemblymen which led to Shukri’s resignation.

Afnan said PAS’s six assemblymen were present at new menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah’s swearing-in ceremony on Dec 28, reflecting the party’s continued support for the state administration.

He stressed that all legal processes were followed in accordance with the principles of a constitutional monarchy.

“Where is the confrontation with the palace? Which action is disrespectful to the Raja of Perlis? The answer is none,” he said.

Earlier today, Abu Bakar, who is the Perlis Bersatu chief, said the list of names proposed for the new Perlis state executive council would consist only of four state assemblymen from Bersatu as PAS had decided not to be part of the new exco lineup.

On Tuesday, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party’s exco members would step down from their posts in the state government in a show of support for Shukri – who said he resigned due to health reasons.

Takiyuddin also said PAS would refuse any exco post in Abu Bakar’s new lineup.

Abu Bakar was appointed amid a political crisis in the state which saw eight Perikatan Nasional assemblymen reportedly submitting statutory declarations to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri, including three from PAS whose memberships were subsequently terminated.