Fama ready to buy excess durian amid surplus

Popular durian varieties such as Musang King, IOI, D24, Udang Merah and Duri Hitam, which usually command high prices, are now reportedly selling for between RM10 and RM15 per kg. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Durian growers facing surplus harvests have been advised to sell their produce to the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to help stabilise the market and prevent prices from plunging.

Pahang and Johor durian growers have reported bumper harvests since the middle of last month, leading to reports of durian variants such as Musang King, IOI, D24, Udang Merah and Duri Hitam – which usually command high prices – selling for between RM10 and RM15 per kg, Berita Harian reported.

Fama chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli today said it is ready to purchase excess durians for processing into products such as durian paste and tempoyak, adding that Fama has at least one durian facility in every state to absorb surplus supply.

“An increase in supply will naturally affect prices, but Fama’s monitoring shows that price pressure is mainly concentrated on Grade C durians, while prices for Grade A durians remain stable,” he said.

“There should be no unsold durians at the farm level because intervention mechanisms are already in place.

“Demand for durians remains strong, although prices are slightly affected for the off-grade categories,” he said after officiating the Jualan Agro Madani programme at the Guar Chempedak farmers’ market in Yan, Kedah.

He said the current glut is driven by higher production due to an increase in the number of growers.

Aminuddin added that durians are a highly perishable commodity and require efficient supply management to keep the market ecosystem stable.

He said while there are differences in quality in durians from mature orchards and younger ones, this does not have a major impact on the market.